Dienstag, 14.11.2023
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
WKN: A3CTQ5 | ISIN: DK0061551033 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EK0
Frankfurt
14.11.23
09:15 Uhr
0,181 Euro
-0,011
-5,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2023 | 15:10
83 Leser
First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

SameSystem A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's general
meeting on 1 November 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark is 18 January 2024. 



ISIN:              DK0061551033          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              SameSystem           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.01): 73,234,500 shares (DKK 732,345)
----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             31487927            
----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               1010              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SAME              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          226473             
----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
