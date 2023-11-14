First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

SameSystem A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's general meeting on 1 November 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark is 18 January 2024. ISIN: DK0061551033 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SameSystem ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.01): 73,234,500 shares (DKK 732,345) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 31487927 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 1010 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226473 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66