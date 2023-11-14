

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quitting smoking can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by as much as 30 to 40 percent, a new study shows.



The new report, jointly developed by WHO, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the University of Newcastle, was released on Tuesday, marking world diabetes day.



IDF estimates that 537 million people have diabetes, a number that continues to rise making diabetes the ninth cause of death globally. Type 2 diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, accounting for more than 95 percent of all diabetes cases. However, type 2 diabetes is often preventable.



Quitting smoking not only reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes but also substantially improves the management and reduces the risk of diabetes complications.



Evidence suggests that smoking influences the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can cause type 2 diabetes.



Smoking also increases the risk of diabetes-related complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and blindness. Smoking also delays wound healing and increases the risk of lower limb amputations, posing a significant burden on health systems.



Prof. Akhtar Hussain, President of the International Diabetes Federation, has called on governments to introduce policy measures that will discourage people from smoking and remove tobacco smoke from all public spaces.



'The International Diabetes Federation strongly encourages people to stop smoking to reduce their risk of diabetes and, if they have diabetes, help avoid complications,' he said in a statement.



