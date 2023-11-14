

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Lights Acquisition Corp, a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Tuesday announced pricing of its 6 million unit IPO at $10 per unit.



Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right, with each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-sixth of one ordinary share.



The common shares of the Beijing, China-based company are expected to commence trading on November 14 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol GLACU. The offering is expected to close on November 16. After the securities begin trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'GLAC' and 'GLACR,' respectively.



Additionally, underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional units to cover over-allotments. The offer is being made by means of a prospectus only.



Chardan Capital Markets, LLC is the sole manager and book runner for the offering.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken