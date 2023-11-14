Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AcouSort AB (576/23)

With effect from November 16, 2023, the unit rights in AcouSort AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 27, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ACOU UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021482 Order book ID: 311268 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 16, 2023, the paid subscription units in AcouSort AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ACOU BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021490 Order book ID: 311269 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB