GlobeNewswire
14.11.2023 | 15:58
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AcouSort AB (576/23)

With effect from November 16, 2023, the unit rights in AcouSort AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ACOU UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021482              
Order book ID:  311268                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 16, 2023, the paid subscription units in AcouSort AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ACOU BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021490              
Order book ID:  311269                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
