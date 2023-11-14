

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toys 'R' Us plan to open its second brick-and-mortar location in the largest mall in the U.S.



WHP Global, the parent company of Toys'R'Us, announced that it will open its second U.S. flagship store at Mall of America, the largest shopping mall in North America.



The store is set to open just before Thanksgiving, thus marking the first flagship store in partnership with Go! Retail Group with additional flagship locations opening next year.



Currently, Toys'R'Us has a flagship store at American Dream in the US, and through a landmark partnership with Macy's over 452 Toys'R'Us shop-in-shops are open inside Macy's store nationwide.



'After the success we've experienced with our first flagship at American Dream and shops inside Macy's, bringing Toys'R'Us to Mall of America was a must. There is the perfect mix of entertainment and retail that makes it a highly trafficked go-to-destination for families year-round,' said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys'R'Us at WHP Global. 'I'm thrilled to open our first flagship with our new partners at Go! Retail Group as we continue to expand the Toys'R'Us brand through new concepts and to new locations around the world.'



The new Toys'R'Us flagship store at Mall of America spans over 11,000 square feet and will feature the hottest toys and games for Toys'R'Us kids of all ages.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken