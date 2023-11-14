

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - YouTube will soon begin to require creators to label AI-generated content on its platform.



YouTube, owned by Google, will prohibit 'technically manipulated content that misleads viewers and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm.'



According to the company, AI's powerful new forms of storytelling can also be used to generate content that has the potential to mislead viewers.



'Not all content will be removed from YouTube, and we'll consider a variety of factors when evaluating these requests,' the company said in the blog post. 'This could include whether the content is parody or satire, whether the person making the request can be uniquely identified, or whether it features a public official or well-known individual, in which case there may be a higher bar.'



To address these issues, over the coming months, YouTube will introduce updates that inform viewers when the content they're seeing is AI generated.



The company will also require creators to disclose when they've created altered or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools.



This is especially important in cases where the content discusses sensitive topics, such as elections, ongoing conflicts and public health crises, or public officials.



YouTube will have a similar request removal process for its music partners when an artist's voice is mimicked for AI-generated music. These requests will be available to labels or distributors who represent artists in YouTube's 'early AI music experiments' first, then it will be expanded to additional artist representatives.



