

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to slip 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year after rising 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year in the previous three months. Capital expenditure is seen higher by 0.3 percent on quarter after sinking 1.0 percent in Q2.



Australia will provide Q3 data for its wage price index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on quarter and 3.9 percent on year - accelerating from 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year in Q2.



China will see October figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment. Production is tipped to add 4.3 percent on year, easing from 4.5 percent in September. Sales are expected to rise an annual 7.0 percent, up from 5.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 3.1 percent, and the jobless rate is also seen unchanged, at 5.0 percent.



Indonesia will release October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 8.7 percent on year after sinking 12.45 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 15.6 percent after tumbling 16.17 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.30 billion, down from $3.42 billion a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

