

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L), a British consumer goods major, said on Wednesday that its Chair, Chris Sinclair intends to retire.



Subsequently, Sir Jeremy Darroch will succeed Sinclair as Chair at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting, currently scheduled for May 2024.



Darroch, who joined Reckitt as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director in November 2022, has expertise in the consumer retail built up over a career at some of the UK's most high-profile companies.



He currently serves as the Chair of the National Oceanography Centre.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken