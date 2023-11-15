Intersect Power has started operating a 500 MW solar project with 250 MW of on-site energy storage in California.From pv magazine USA Intersect Power said this week that it has achieved commercial operations for its Oberon solar project in Riverside County, California. The facility includes 500 MW (AC) of solar and 250 MW/1 GWh of co-located battery energy storage. The project, which is among the largest solar facilities in the United States, is big enough to provide power for over 207,000 homes per year. The Oberon project aligns with the US Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) domestic content priorities, ...

