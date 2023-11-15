

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America, affiliated to Japanese automajor Toyota Motor Corp., has introduced purely hybrid next generation Camry as well as Crown Signia SUV into the United States market.



As a part of Toyota's effort to provide electrification for all, the 2025 Toyota Camry will be an exclusively Hybrid Electric Vehicle or HEV. The 2025 Toyota Camry is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in the Spring of 2024.



Further, the 2025 Crown Signia marks the North American debut of the first-ever Toyota Crown Signia, as well as the second entry in the U.S. Toyota Crown lineup. It also marks the nameplate's entry into the SUV category. The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in the Summer of 2024.



The ninth generation Toyota Camry is designed and assembled in the U.S. by CALTY's Newport Beach, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan studios.



The vehicle is exclusively equipped with 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid System available in Front Wheel Drive or FWD and Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive or AWD. For the first time ever on a Camry Hybrid, Toyota's AWD system will be available on all grades.



Exterior color options include newly available Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal that will join Camry favorites, such as Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, and Midnight Black Metallic, among others.



Further, the 2025 Crown Signia is exclusively equipped with the Toyota HEV powertrain with AWD standard, and available in XLE and Limited grades. The Toyota Crown Signia is assembled at the Tsutsumi Plant in Aichi Japan.



The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia will come with the Toyota HEV system, standard. Toyota's Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive also comes standard. Five fashion forward colors will be available, with Storm Cloud, Finish Line Red, Oxygen White, Black, and Bronze Age.



With the Crown Signia's debut, Toyota said it will soon have 19 electrified models available for sale in its U.S. model lineup.



