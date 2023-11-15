Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
15.11.23
09:15 Uhr
26,200 Euro
+1,850
+7,60 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2023 | 08:48
44 Leser
SP Group A/S: SP Group - Interim report - Third quarter of 2023

SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,953.2 million in the 9M 2023 reporting period, a decline of 2.7% from DKK 2,007.5 million in 9M 2022. EBITDA was down by 8.6% to DKK 323.9 million from DKK 354.4 million last year, and profit before tax fell by 31.5% to DKK 139.0 million. FY 2023 guidance is maintained. SP Group continues to expect FY 2023 revenue to grow by 0-10% with an EBITDA margin of 16-19% and an EBT margin of 7-10%.

Please see attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2df4787-99df-467e-8370-3de864a295d7


