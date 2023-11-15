Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), today announced that EDEKA's Southwest Consortium, covering Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, and parts of Hesse and Bavaria, has approached Libra 9 with the offer to sign up for a second listing for the Magic Lappen.

"This new listing with EDEKA Southwest, a leading entity in the EDEKA national group with a 2022 turnover of 10.3 billion euros, is thrilling for us. Upon completion this new opportunity will introduce Magic Lappen to an additional 1,130 EDEKA stores in Germany's southwest region. Unlike our previous listings with EDEKA, we will now utilize EDEKA's centralized distribution network for delivering our product directly to the individual stores. Post-Christmas season, starting next year, each store will be able to access an initial batch of 30 units, prominently displayed in the cashier area custom display unit," says Axel Reinke, CEO of CBD of Denver.

Regarding the Anti-Slip product line, the Company is excited to offer a new way to transform an existing bathtub into a barrier free Anti-Slip shower. This technique involves modifying an existing bathtub into a barrier-free, Anti-Slip shower by strategically cutting out a section of the bathtub and installing a door. This process significantly cuts down the total installation time for the Anti-Slip solution to just four hours.

"With this method, we offer an alternative to the expensive and sometimes landlord-restricted full replacement of a bathtub with a shower. We're now able to convert existing bathtubs into barrier-free, anti-slip showers more efficiently. This approach streamlines installation, reduces costs for our clients, and makes the Anti-Slip product more accessible to a wider audience," Mr. Reinke said.

The company expects to file its 3rd quarter financials and disclosure statement by November 20, 2023, within the extended filing period. While the delay is due to unexpected delays from its outside accounting in Europe the Company is taking steps to ensure that there are no such delays in the future.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

