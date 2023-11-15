

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Treasury Department has issued another round of sanctions against Hamas leaders and the mechanisms by which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).



This is the third round of sanctions by the United States since the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas in Israeli cities.



Announcing this, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, 'Together with our partners, we're going to be decisively moving to degrade Hamas's financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels that they seek to finance their terrorism.'



The Treasury Department said the latest designations are coordinated with action by the U.K. and are aimed at protecting the international financial system from abuse by Hamas and their enablers.



'The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the U.K., to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities,' said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. 'Hamas's actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas's financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts.'



Washington alleges that Iranian support, primarily through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has enabled Hamas's and PIJ's terrorist activities, including the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in financial assistance and the furnishing of both weapons and operational training.



Nasser Abu Sharif, the PIJ representative to Iran, PIJ political official Jamil Yusuf Ahmad Aliyan, and the Muhjat AlQuds Foundation in Gaza have been targeted by the Treasury.



Nasser Abu Sharif serves as the group's primary financier. IRGC has trained PIJ fighters to build and develop missiles in Gaza.



The U.S. Department of State is concurrently designating Akram al-Ajouri, the Damascus-based Deputy Secretary General of PIJ and leader of its military wing.



The United States also imposed sanctions on Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar, who is a senior member and co-founder of Hamas, and Muad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili.



