Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
PR Newswire
15.11.2023 | 13:06
Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management: Westbrooke completes investment in UK nursery schools buy-and-build platform

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management UK ("Westbrooke") is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of a preferred equity investment in Toots Day Nursery Investments Ltd ("Toots"), a platform for a "buy-and-build" in the UK Children's Nurseries sector, in partnership with Tracey Storey and Ed David. This is Westbrooke's second transaction backing this team, who successfully executed and exited a similar strategy at ICP Nurseries.

James Stirling, Head of Westbrooke's Hybrid Capital strategy in the UK commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Ed & Tracey again to support their latest buy-and-build strategy. They have a strong, values-led approach to education provision, focused on raising aspirations and inspiring positive change in learners, and they have a proven, first-class track record of value creation in the sector."

This investment fits squarely within Westbrooke's ambition to back excellent management teams to help them deliver their growth ambitions within UK lower-mid-market companies, with highly flexible funding solutions.

Tracey Storey, Chair at Toots said, "We are really pleased to be working with Westbrooke again as we look to build a group of high-quality nursery schools across the country. Having worked with Westbrooke previously, we really value their pragmatic and commercial approach, and know they will be a highly supportive partner for what will be an exciting journey ahead."

Westbrooke UK (FRN 792259) is an appointed representative of Capricorn Capital Partners UK Limited (FRN748414) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Click here for the full disclaimer.

For further information on the funding solutions we offer, please get in touch with James Stirling at james.stirling@westbrooke.com or Kieran McKenzie at kieran@westbrooke.com. Telephone +44 203 597 0153

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westbrooke-completes-investment-in-uk-nursery-schools-buy-and-build-platform-301989006.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
