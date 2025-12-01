Vinci Compass Investments Ltd.: Vinci Compass Completes Acquisition Of 50.1% Stake In Verde Asset Management

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Compass," "we," "the Company," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investments and global solutions provider in Latin America, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 50.1% stake in Verde Asset Management ("Verde"), one of Brazil's leading multi-strategy asset managers with a widely recognized brand and outstanding long-term track record.

As a result of the closing, Vinci Compass adds approximately R$16 billion in assets under management ("AUM") across Brazilian and Global multi-strategy funds and Pension Plans, further enhancing the Global Investment Products & Solutions ("Global IP&S") product shelf and discretionary AUM mix.

"It is a privilege to formally welcome Luis Stuhlberger and the Verde team as partners of Vinci Compass," said Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer of Vinci Compass. "This transaction establishes Verde as a foundational element of our multi-strategy and Global IP&S platforms, reinforcing our role as the partner of choice for clients' global and local allocation needs."

Transaction Overview

The Transaction, which was announced on October 6th, 2025, closed today and was structured in two phases. In this first phase, Vinci Compass acquired a controlling 50.1% stake in Verde through a mix of newly issued VINP Class A common shares and cash, with payment set in two installments, first at Closing and the second after two years, contingent on revenue targets and other customary conditions. The second phase was structured as an earn-out to be paid five years after Closing, at which time Vinci Compass will acquire the remaining 49.9% stake in Verde, with consideration payable in new VINP Class A common shares and/or cash at Vinci Compass' discretion.

We expect the Transaction to be immediately accretive on a double-digit basis to FRE per share and low-to-mid single-digit accretive to Distributable Earnings per share.

About Vinci Compass

Vinci Compass stands as the premier partner for alternative investments and global solutions in Latin America. With nearly three decades of experience and local operations from eleven offices in Latin America and the US, our expertise spans: Private Equity, Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Forestry, Equities, Global Investment Products & Solutions, and Corporate Advisory. Each segment is managed by specialized teams dedicated to investment and advisory excellence. As of September 2025, Vinci Compass had R$316 billion in assets under management and advisory.

About Verde Asset Management

Founded in 2015, Verde Asset Management is run by a team working together for over 25 years, pioneers in the launch of several investment strategies in Brazil. Verde manages approximately R$16 billion across Brazil and Global Multi-strategy, and Pension Plans strategies. The Verde fund launched in 1997 is one of the largest and oldest multi-strategy funds in Brazil.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

SOURCE Vinci Compass Investments Ltd.