Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Growth and Significant Margin Improvement Drives Increase in Quarterly Net Income to $1.98 Million -

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

9.8% growth in the Company's healthcare division drove 3.5% consolidated revenue growth to $3.4 million

83% gross profit margin in the Company's healthcare division up from 64.7% last year drove consolidated gross profit margin to 79.6% for the quarter

Operating income increased 52% to $2.3 million, or 67% of sales from $1.5 million, or 45% of sales in Q3 last year due to a deliberate focus on higher margin business and disciplined cost containment

Net income increased 415% to $1.98 million from a loss of $628,000 in Q3 last year

Nine Month Financial Highlights

16.2% growth in the Company's healthcare division drove 5.1% consolidated revenue growth to $9.8 million

72.7% gross profit margin in the Company's healthcare division up from 63.4% last year drove consolidated gross profit margin to 73% for the nine-month period

Operating income increased 41% to $4.7 million, or 47.9% of sales from $3.3 million, or 35.7% of sales in the nine-month period last year due to a deliberate focus on higher margin business and disciplined cost containment

Net income increased 247% to $2.8 million from a loss of $1.9 million in the comparable nine-month period last year

Balance Sheet Highlights at September 30, 2023

39% increase in total assets to $18.5 million compared to December 31, 2022

250% increase in stockholders' equity to $975,351 from a negative shareholders' equity of $1.47 million at December 31, 2022

Slightly positive working capital compared to a negative working capital at December 31, 2022

Alex Cunningham, Cardiff Lexington CEO, stated, "Results from our most recent third quarter reflect the culmination of efforts over the past several years to successfully position the Company within a growing healthcare sector, implement efficiencies, and streamline operations. We have taken the actions necessary to achieve and report sustainable, profitable results over consecutive quarters. Net income has reached $2.8 million thus far in 2023 which represents significant, quantifiable advancement for the Company. We expect this number to continue to grow moving forward as we begin to see the impact of the additional working capital being deployed from our new revolving financing.

Mr. Cunningham continued, "In conjunction with our significantly improving results from operations, we continue to prepare for a targeted early 2024 uplisting to a major exchange. To that end have filed with FINRA for the required share consolidation and also anticipate updating and amending our S1 registration filing to include 2023 Q3 results. In conjunction with this uplisting, it is also our intention to simplify our capital structure to best support our long term growth for shareholders."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, PLLC, or Nova, which the Company acquired in May of 2021 and operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED)



THREE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,

2023 2022

(Restated) 2023 2022

(Restated) REVENUE







Financial Services $ 32,264 $ 219,872 $ 304,967 $ 1,156,729 Healthcare 3,405,860 3,103,409 9,476,764 8,154,934 Total revenue 3,438,124 3,323,281 9,781,731 9,311,663

COST OF SALES Financial Services 5,604 39,963 53,730 365,185 Healthcare 551,424 1,094,794 2,589,407 2,982,418 Total cost of sales 557,028 1,134,757 2,643,137 3,347,603

GROSS PROFIT 2,881,096 2,188,524 7,138,594 5,964,060

OPERATING EXPENSES Depreciation expense 3,365 5,783 11,365 17,349 Selling, general and administrative 607,745 685,026 2,437,511 2,625,503 Total operating expenses 611,110 690,809 2,448,876 2,642,852

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 2,269,986 1,497,715 4,689,718 3,321,208

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Other income - (2 ) 205 6 Gain on forgiveness of debt - 1,397,271 390 1,397,271 Interest expense and finance charge (226,418 ) (3,430,785 ) (1,766,041 ) (6,686,772 ) Conversion cost (1,000 ) - (3,000 ) - Penalties and fees (15,000 ) - (45,000 ) - Amortization of debt discounts (46,048 ) (92,868 ) (94,664 ) (249,120 ) Total other expenses, net (288,466 ) (2,126,384 ) (1,908,110 ) (5,538,615 )

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 1,981,520 (628,669 ) 2,781,608 (2,217,407 )

GAIN FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - 363,895 - 328,353

NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD $ 1,981,520 $ (264,774 ) $ 2,781,608 $ (1,889,054 ) DEEMED DIVIDENDS ON PREFERRED STOCK (142,829 ) - (605,384 ) - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1,838,691 $ (264,774 ) $ 2,176,224 $ (1,889,054 )

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)



September 30,2023 December 31, 2022





ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $ 181,343 $ 226,802 Accounts receivable-net 11,844,738 6,604,780 Prepaid and other current assets 5,000 5,000 Total current assets 12,031,081 6,836,582

Property and equipment, net 44,073 55,439 Land 540,000 540,000 Goodwill 5,666,608 5,666,608 Right of use - assets 201,163 218,926 Due from related party 4,979 4,979 Other assets 30,823 30,823 Total assets $ 18,518,727 $ 13,353,357

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIENCY IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expense $ 2,515,682 $ 2,038,595 Accrued expenses - related parties 4,264,557 3,750,557 Accrued interest 717,827 350,267 Right of use - liability 135,776 142,307 Due to director & officer 123,442 123,192 Notes payable 24,600 15,809 Notes payable - related party 159,662 37,024 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $66,674 and $46,798, respectively 3,952,581 3,515,752 Total current liabilities 11,894,127 9,973,503

Other liabilities Notes payable 144,668 139,789 Operating lease liability - long term 64,147 84,871 Total liabilities 12,102,942 10,198,163

Mezzanine equity Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 868,058 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 3,787,559 3,125,002 Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 375,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1,652,875 1,500,000 Total Mezzanine Equity 5,440,434 4,625,002

Stockholders' equity (deficit) Series B Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 2,134,478 and 2,131,328 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 8,537,912 8,525,313 Series C Preferred Stock - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 123 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 488 488 Series E Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 155,750 and 150,750 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 623,000 603,000 Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 35,752 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 143,008 143,008 Series I Preferred Stock - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 14,885,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 59,540,000 59,540,000 Series J Preferred Stock - 2,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 1,713,584 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 6,854,336 6,854,336 Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1,277,972 1,277,972 Series R Preferred Stock - 5,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $1,200, 165 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 198,000 198,000 Common Stock - 7,500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 1,099,475,613 and 824,793,235 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,099,475 824,793 Additional paid-in capital (8,619,611 ) (8,581,265 ) Accumulated deficit (68,679,229 ) (70,855,453 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 975,351 (1,469,808 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 18,518,727 $ 13,353,357

