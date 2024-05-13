Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Company Reports Sequential Revenue Growth of 12% Over Q4 2023 and Strong Gross Margins of 64% -

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

1Q24 revenue of $2.7 million was consistent with revenue of $2.7 million in 1Q23; 1Q24 revenue increased sequentially by 12% compared to $2.4 million in 4Q23.

64% gross profit margin in 1Q24 was consistent with gross margin of 65% percent in 1Q23; 1Q24 gross profit margin increased 530 basis points sequentially compared to 59% in 4Q23.

1Q24 operating income was $219,000, or 8% of sales, which compares to $758,000, or 28% of sales in 1Q23. The decrease in operating income in 1Q24 is primarily related to scaling expenses of approximately $302,000 associated with the planned uplisting to a major U.S. exchange and capital raise, and stock compensation expense of $94,000 as the Company continues to strengthen its management team and board of directors to support the anticipated growth of the business. Excluding these non-cash scaling expenses, 1Q24 operating income would have been approximately $615,000, representing a sequential increase of approximately 48% over 4Q23.

1Q24 adjusted EBITDA of $522,000 increased sequentially by 8% from $484,000.

Balance Sheet Highlights at March 31, 2024

9% increase in total assets to $22.6 million compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2023

65% increase in shareholders' equity to $1.2 million compared to shareholders' equity of $731,000 at December 31, 2023

Improved net working capital of $915,000 at March 31, 2024, as compared to $317,000 at December 31, 2023

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "On the heels of a very strong 2023, we delivered a solid first quarter of 2024 highlighted by a 12% sequential increase in revenue to $2.7 million and strong gross margins of 64%. A key initiative during the quarter was making strategic investments in the business to prepare for the next stage of our growth and to that end we recognized several one-time, non-cash non-recurring expenses. Excluding these investments, our operating income in the quarter increased sequentially by 48% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, we remain intently focused on populating unrestricted common shares and reducing or eliminating preferred share classes to exceed qualifications to uplist to a major U.S. exchange. This uplist is in support of the long-term growth of our proven model, and we continue to make daily progress towards this goal."

Mr. Cunningham continued, "Our focus in 2024 is to build off the success that we experienced in 2023. We delivered a strong start to the year and are encouraged by the many opportunities that we're seeing in the market to continue expanding our Nova Ortho and Spine footprint into the broader southeast United States, and eventually, nationwide. We're entering a pivotal stage in our growth strategy and believe that Cardiff Lexington is ideally positioned to drive long-term growth and enhanced value for our shareholders."

-----

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, PLLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2024 2023 Total revenue $ 2,661,966 $ 2,706,399 Total cost of sales 948,154 956,295 Gross profit 1,713,812 1,750,104 Operating expenses Depreciation expense 3,365 4,635 Selling, general and administrative 1,191,230 987,921 Stock compensation expense 300,225 0 Total operating expenses 1,494,820 992,556 Income from continuing operations 218,992 757,548

Other income (expense): Other income (expense) 0 205 Gain on debt refinance and forgiveness 0 390 Penalties and fees (1,000 ) (17,000 ) Interest expense (376,269 ) (693,661 ) Amortization of debt discounts (13,515 ) (17,983 ) Total other income (expense) (390,784 ) (728,049 ) Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (171,792 ) 29,499 Loss from discontinued operations (111,312 ) (45,490 ) Income (Loss) from disposal of discontinued operations 0 0 Net income (loss) $ (283,104 ) $ (15,991 )

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,253,552 $ 866,943 Accounts receivable-net 14,649,930 13,305,254 Prepaid and other current assets 7,100 5,000 Total current assets 15,910,582 14,177,197 Property and equipment, net 31,296 34,661 Land 540,000 540,000 Goodwill 5,666,608 5,666,608 Right of use - assets 416,441 289,062 Due from related party 4,979 4,979 Other assets 35,404 33,304 Total assets $ 22,605,310 $ 20,745,811 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIENCY IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expense $ 2,104,109 $ 2,047,131 Accrued expenses - related parties 4,323,057 4,733,057 Accrued interest 668,729 620,963 Right of use - liability 195,934 157,669 Due to director and officer 45,844 120,997 Notes payable 3,599,345 2,136,077 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $24,820 and $46,797, respectively 3,820,545 3,807,030 Net liabilities of discontinued operations 237,643 237,643 Total current liabilities 14,995,206 13,860,567 Other liabilities Notes payable 144,511 144,666 Operating lease liability - long term 213,958 119,056 Total liabilities 15,353,675 14,124,289 Mezzanine equity Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 868,056 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 3,996,462 3,891,439 Redeemable Series R Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $1,200, 165 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 317,194 307,980 Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 375,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1,728,082 1,690,685 Total Mezzanine Equity 6,041,738 5,890,104 Stockholders' equity Series B Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,360,679 and 2,139,478 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 5,442,716 8,557,912 Series C Preferred Stock - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 99 and 123 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 396 492 Series E Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 155,750 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 623,000 623,000 Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 35,752 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 143,008 143,008 Series I Preferred Stock - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 12,089,000 and 14,885,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 48,356,000 59,540,000 Series J Preferred Stock - 2,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 171,359 and 1,713,584 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 685,436 6,854,336 Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1,277,972 1,277,972 Common Stock - 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 10,819,995 and 25,121 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 10,820 25 Additional paid-in capital 13,789,402 (7,581,212) Accumulated deficit (69,118,853) (68,684,115) Total stockholders' equity 1,209,897 731,418 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 22,605,310 $ 20,745,811

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND MARCH 31,2023

(UNAUDITED)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024 2023 EBITDA (1)



Net income (loss) before discontinued operations $ (171,792 ) $ 29,499 Add: Interest 376,269 693,661 Taxes 0 0 Depreciation 3,365 4,635 Amortization 13,515 17,983

EBITDA (1) $ 221,357 $ 745,778

Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA $ 221,357 $ 745,778 Add: Stock compensation expense for shares issued 300,225 0



Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 521,582 $ 745,778

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com