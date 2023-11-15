Xcyte Digital Corp.: Virtual Event Services Provider Xcyte Digital Begins Trading on the TSX Venture Under the Ticker XCYT

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a spatial computing event technology aggregator and developer providing a high value, cost effective, multi-platform subscription service to host online events, announces that it has begun trading as a public issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol XCYT.

"Completing our TSX Venture listing and our recent oversubscribed financing represents a significant milestone in the Company's evolution," said Xcyte Digital CEO Randy Selman. "We look forward to engaging Canada's capital markets and investor community as we continue to grow our business. On behalf of the team at at Xcyte Digital, I'd like to thank the TSX Venture as well as our current and new investors, especially those who participated on our last financing, for their support."

The Company will participate in a TSXV market opening ceremony on November 20th, 2023.

Engagement of Native Ads Inc.

On November 15th, Xcyte engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for an initial phase of up to six months period at a cost of approximately US$50,000 and is to include content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising creative development, campaign reporting and optimization.

About Xcyte Digital Inc.

We understand our client's needs, and we always put them first - no matter the size or complexity. Our clients trust us to provide creative solutions for their most complex challenges, to execute professional and flawless events, and to do this while exercising extreme discretion when necessary. It's all part of our service commitment. We deliver a higher standard of ingenuity, quality and professionalism and offer world-class technical expertise to support our customer's challenging needs. We partner with our clients to produce smooth and engaging online events that inspire their attendees. Our technology portfolio, level of service, industry experience, attention to detail, and anticipation of challenges are the primary reasons we maintain long term relationships with our customers. We invite you to partner with us on your next event. We guarantee your audience and stakeholders will be impressed. Visit us at xcytedigital.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including statements with respect to the Acquiror's future intentions regarding the securities the Issuer. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Acquiror is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

