

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus decreased in September as exports declined amid rising imports, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus declined to EUR 9.2 billion from EUR 11.1 billion in the previous month.



Exports decreased 9.7 percent from a month ago, while imports grew 0.5 percent in September.



The unadjusted trade balance turned to a surplus of EUR 10.0 billion in September from a deficit of EUR 36.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Imports posted a double-digit decline of 23.9 percent annually in September, and exports declined at a combatively slower rate of 9.3 percent.



