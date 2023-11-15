

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After staying positive till around mid afternoon on Wednesday, Swiss stocks turned subdued and eventually ended the day's session marginally down.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 7.54 points or 0.07% at 10,708.19. The index, which climbed to 10,764.93, touched a low of 10,697.14.



Alcon ended down 5.35% after its Q3 sales missed estimates. Sonova drifted down 1.65% and Novartis ended 1.11% down. Holcim, Roche Holding, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom lost 0.55 to 0.84%.



Givaudan and UBS Group gained 2.38% and 2.26%, respectively. Logitech International, Richemont, Kuehne & Nagel, Sika and Partners Group ended higher by 1.1 to 1.6%.



In the Mid Price Index, Sandoz ended 1.89% down, and Swiss Prime Site drifted down 1.39%.



Schindler Holding, PSP Swiss Property, Lindt & Spruengli, Clariant, Helvetia and BKW lost 0.7 to 0.9%.



Julius Baer rallied 2.74%. AMS and Swatch Group advanced about 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.



Georg Fischer, Avolta, Temenos Group and Flughafen Zurich climbed 1.3 to 2%.



