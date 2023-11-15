

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release October figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to rise to 3.7 percent from 3.6 percent, with the addition of 20,000 jobs following the gain of 6,700 jobs in September. The participation rate is seen steady at 66.7 percent.



Japan will provide September numbers for core machine orders and October data for imports, exports and trade balance. Machine orders are expected to rise 09 percent on month and fall 3.6 percent on year after sinking 0.5 percent on month and 7.7 percent on year in August.



Imports are expected to drop 12.2 percent on year after tumbling 16.3 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 1.2 percent after rising 4.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 735.7 billion yen following the 62.4 billion yen surplus a month earlier.



China will see October figures for house prices; in September, prices dipped 0.1 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release unemployment data for October; in September, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken