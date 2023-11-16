Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Ketoret Capital to Join Focus Partner Firm Telemus Capital, Further Expanding Telemus' Presence in the Chicago Wealth Management Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Ketoret Capital, LLC ("Ketoret"), located in Wood Dale, Illinois, will join Focus partner firm Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Ketoret team, led by founder and CEO Kirill Vorobeychik, is known for its personalized advice and dedication to client-first service. Ketoret guides its clients through a comprehensive financial planning process and supports clients and their families based on their individual circumstances. Ketoret's clients will benefit from the broader resources and infrastructure available through Telemus, and Telemus will add a talented team.

"After a rigorous process to identify a strategic partner, I felt there was a great fit with a team that had the same level of commitment to client care that our clients have become accustomed to," said Kirill Vorobechik. "We expect this transaction to enhance the services and resources we can offerour clients, and to provideour team with a seamless transition that will equip them with tools to enhance our clients' experiences."

Telemus CEO Lyle Wolberg added, "We have gotten to know Kirill, his team and their unwavering commitment to their clients, and believe our firms coming together will add talented professionals and a strong base of clients to our growing team in that wealth market."

"We are delighted that Ketoret will be joining Telemus," said Pradeep Jayaraman, Managing Director - Co-Head Partnerships and Business Development for Focus. "This transaction will enable Telemus to continue to add talent to its team and is another example of how we add value to our partners through our M&A expertise and extensive network of relationships in the industry, and our ability to provide solutions to advisors throughout the country, and regardless of their individual situations or any unique circumstances."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partnersis a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Telemus Capital, LLC

Telemus Capital, LLC is an independent investment adviser headquartered in Southfield, MI with offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Chicago,IL. The firm provides wealth management, investment management and financial planning services to individuals and families seeking impartial advice and long-term financial security. For more information about Telmus, please visit www.telemus.com.

