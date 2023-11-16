Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of $207,900 for exercised warrants that were issued pursuant to the private placement that closed in July of 2023.

The aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the warrants will be used for corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative AI (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

