

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased slightly in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate dropped to 3.6 percent in October from 3.7 percent in September.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



There were 361,000 unemployed people in October, down from 371,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, declined to 8.4 percent in October from 8.8 percent in September.



