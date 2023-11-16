Hilbert Group: Coinbase, the world's largest regulated crypto exchange, selects Hilbert Capital as one of seven investment managers, to provide investment solutions to its global private wealth and institutional client base

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Hilbert's partnership with Coinbase SMA will accelerate asset growth of its investment strategies.

Hilbert Capital, the asset management business of Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ:HILB B), is seen as one of seven of the world's leading digital asset managers and has been selected by Coinbase as a day-one partner for its newly launched asset management platform, Coinbase SMA. Coinbase SMA enables institutional investors such as pension funds and private wealth managers, to access Hilbert's active investment solutions in a secure, transparent, and liquid format.

Richard Murray, CEO of Hilbert Capital says: "This is an important moment for the crypto investment management industry. In the same way that Lyxor, Man, Lighthouse SMA solutions enabled tens of billions of dollars of institutional assets to access traditional hedge fund strategies, Coinbase SMA does that in crypto. Hilbert is excited and humbled to be selected by Coinbase as a partner on this journey."

Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group comments: "The partnership agreement with Coinbase is potentially, by far, the most impactful agreement in Hilbert's history. We expect this will rapidly and significantly increase the firm's asset under management in 2024, and hence our profitability".

About Coinbase

Coinbase exchange caters to investors in more than 100 countries and offers trading in a broad range of cryptocurrencies. Currently around SEK 1375 billion is managed on the platform. The exchange has more than 25 million visits per month and a daily trading of around SEK 25 billion.

About Coinbase SMA

Coinbase SMA offers a diverse range of passive and active managed digital asset strategies through Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs). The platform seamlessly integrates with Private Wealth and Institutional investment systems, presenting a selection of strategies curated by seasoned asset managers, index providers, and model portfolio creators.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

