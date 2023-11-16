LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) on Thursday said that its trading for the four months ending October 31, is below the management expectations across all businesses, on weak macroeconomic conditions.
In its trading update, the company said that the sales growth for the four months across all three Businesses was below its expectations and revenues for the ten months ending October 31 was marginally below the prior year period.
Looking forward to fiscal 2023, the company now anticipate sales to be lower by 1 percent to 2 percent, compared to pro-forma sales of 1734 million pounds, last year.
On Wednesday, Spirax-Sarco shares closed at 8938 pence, down 1.25% on the London Stock Exchange.
