Industry-leading GSMA BCE-compliant solution modernizes processes to simplify revenue collection

Syniverse, "the world's most connected company,"® is enabling Proximus Luxembourg, a subsidiary of the Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX), to monetize wholesale roaming traffic through its industry-leading Universal Commerce for Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE) solution.

As more enterprise and consumer devices connect to cellular networks and worldwide support for 5G, VoLTE, and the Internet of Things (IoT) rapidly grows, the billing and payment processes between home and visited mobile carriers have become increasingly complex.

Universal Commerce solves this problem by standardizing, automating, and scaling those processes. With this solution, Proximus Luxembourg can more easily monetize new technologies and services that result from next-generation network rollouts, and it can efficiently clear, reconcile, settle, and audit roaming traffic while meeting the GSMA's BCE industry standard.

"The ongoing rollout of 5G networks is ushering in an era of connectivity that will drive innovation across industries and geographies," said Harry Patz, Jr., Syniverse's Chief Revenue Officer. "With global roaming accelerating under 5G, mobile operators' ability to efficiently monetize every byte of traffic will be paramount. Universal Commerce gives Proximus Luxembourg the power to seamlessly capture those roaming revenues amid the unprecedented demand for mobility."

Built on blockchain technology, Universal Commerce also provides an audit trail from the creation of agreements and exchange of billable events through invoice generation and account settlement. This increased automation greatly reduces reconciliation times without rigid payment schedules and provides Proximus Luxembourg with a more accurate, up-to-date reflection of its roaming revenues.

"Universal Commerce allows us to implement new commercial business models and rapidly scale our clearing and settlement processes as 5G networks and machine-to-machine communication become more widespread," said Thomas Zinnen, Head of Core Services Platform of Proximus Luxembourg. "This foundation will let us flexibly and seamlessly monetize those emerging opportunities and prepare our operations for a hyper-connected future."

Syniverse was the first to adopt and support the BCE standard for wholesale roaming billing and has deployed Universal Commerce for 90% of BCE-compliant international mobile operators.

To learn more about Syniverse, visit https://www.syniverse.com/.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116552115/en/

Contacts:

Matt McLoughlin

matt@gregoryfca.com

Karen Wentworth

pr@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084