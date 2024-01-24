Syniverse's award-winning solutions recognized for excellence in monetizing roaming business and commitment to simplifying revenue reconciliation.

Syniverse, "the world's most connected company,"® secured Platinum Awards for the Best Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE) Platform and the Best Financial Clearing Solution Platform in Juniper Research's annual Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation.

Syniverse earned the top honors in each category for its Universal Commerce and Financial Clearing and Settlement solutions. Both products represent Syniverse's ongoing dedication to simplifying and streamlining roaming business opportunities for mobile network operators (MNOs).

"These honors demonstrate our commitment to solving some of our customers' greatest challenges, especially in light of technologies that continue to reshape the way we stay connected," said John Wick, Chief Product Officer of Syniverse. "Billing and payment processes will only grow in complexity as 5G continues to be rolled out. Carriers can take comfort in knowing they can more easily monetize these next-generation network deployments and reliably monitor their roaming activity, all while optimizing their cash flow."

Universal Commerce is the latest evolution of clearing and settlement for MNOs' roaming business. The only clearing solution commercially available that's fully compliant with the GSMA's most recent BCE 1.4 standard, Universal Commerce uses blockchain technology to encrypt each transaction, increase transparency, and provide ironclad security to every exchange. It allows organizations to clear, reconcile, settle, and audit wholesale roaming traffic simply and more efficiently. Syniverse has deployed Universal Commerce for 90% of BCE-compliant international MNOs.

Syniverse's Financial Clearing and Settlement solution makes the settlement of roaming costs and revenues easier. It empowers carriers to optimize their cash flow through a unique multilateral settlement pool, which works like a payment hub, offsetting multiple receipts against multiple payments through a single settlement transaction. It also provides a single ledger so MNOs can realize the revenue from many different types of traffic in one place.

Juniper Research has offered market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector for two decades and is retained by many of the world's leading MNOs and communications platforms. Its Future Digital Awards have been presented since 2008 to technology companies that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and deliver imaginative, innovative, and disruptive products or services.

Syniverse will be available to discuss its roaming solutions and the future of connectivity at MWC Barcelona from Feb. 26-29. For more information, visit https://www.syniverse.com.

