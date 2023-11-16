Diageo North America is donating ten million, 12-ounce cans of water to humanitarian organization Convoy of Hope to assist local communities across the United States experiencing natural and humanitarian disasters. The cans will be prepositioned in key facilities for deployment to communities and relief organizations during times of need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114643861/en/

The cans are filled at Diageo's Lincolnway manufacturing site in Plainfield, Illinois, which produces malt-based beverages and spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails. Once the cans are filled, Convoy of Hope will distribute them to its Springfield, MO distribution center and other distribution partners around the country.

"Diageo North America's supply and production functions are world-class and known for nimble, efficient, and innovative operations. During the pandemic, we quickly re-engineered to deliver much needed sanitizer. Today, our effort to produce ten million cans of drinking water builds on our tradition of innovation and directly supports communities in the U.S. that have been struck by disaster. We are proud of our ability to use our scale and the opportunity to partner with Convoy of Hope to build up essential resources for crisis response," said Marsha McIntosh, SVP of Supply Strategy Planning and Logistics for Diageo North America.

A global humanitarian organization based in Springfield, MO, Convoy of Hope aims to serve people who are impoverished, hungry, and hurting. In addition to providing disaster relief around the world, Convoy of Hope supports communities in need through children's feeding programs, agriculture training, women's empowerment, and community events in big cities and rural towns. In the last year alone, in partnership with churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy of Hope has deployed aid to support communities affected by tornadoes, flooding, wildfires and more. In 2022, Convoy of Hope responded to 36 disasters in the U.S. Already this year, the organization has responded to 37 U.S. disasters.

"Diageo's donation of ten million cans will fill a critical need during Convoy's disaster relief efforts. We are honored to receive this donation, which will help us meet the essential drinking water needs of families and communities in distress," said Ethan Forhetz, VP of Public Engagement at Convoy of Hope.

The effort is being led by the Diageo CARES platform (Diageo Community Activity and Relief Efforts) which facilitates opportunities for employee volunteerism, fundraising and community donations across the U.S. and Canada. Through Diageo CARES, the company has supported disaster relief efforts and donations across the U.S. over the last ten years and provided direct pandemic relief funding for the hospitality sector and workforce. Some of these efforts included financial and volunteer support to communities in the U.S. Virgin Islands (2017) and Kentucky (2021) facing unprecedented challenges due to the impact of tornadoes and severe storms.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy strategically offers help and hope in more than 125 countries. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people. Since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded its highest rating to the organization each year recognizing Convoy as a Four-Star Charity. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114643861/en/

Contacts:

Luis Rabago

luis.rabago@diageo.com