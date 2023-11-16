WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Monday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting modestly below average demand.
The Treasury sold $48 billion worth of three-year notes, $40 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last week.
The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted roughly average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted well below average demand.
