Dril-Quip, Inc.: DRIL-QUIP will be a Supplier for Petrobras Pre-Salt Development Wells Project

Revolutionary Drill Through Systems to Enhance Offshore Operations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip"), a global leader in offshore drilling solutions, is delighted to announce its selection, after a competitive process, as supplier of drill-through systems for Petrobras' pre-salt development wells.

Dril-Quip is prepared for this groundbreaking project for its commitment to technological advancement and industry leadership. These advancements have been made possible by the Company's Big Bore II "e" wellhead and notable successes in seal qualification.

Under the terms of the Big Bore II "e" wellhead contract, Dril-Quip will play a pivotal role in revolutionizing offshore drilling practices. The innovative Drill Through Systems included in this agreement reshape the landscape of rig operations, by enabling substantial rig time savings of up to 6 days per well in ultra-deep waters, thus lowering carbon emissions, and providing significant cost savings. This pioneering technology achieves impressive gains by eliminating the requirement for additional lockdown devices, employing state of the art seal assemblies, and streamlining drilling procedures while maintaining the highest standards of safety and dependability.

"We are incredibly honored to have been one of the winners of Petrobras' competitive process for this pivotal role in their pre-salt development wells project," stated Don Underwood, Vice President - Subsea Products at Dril-Quip. "This partnership is a testament to our enduring commitment to pushing the boundaries of offshore drilling innovation both in Brazil and abroad."

Dril-Quip continues to spearhead innovation, is equipped to meet new challenges and deliver unparalleled value to its partners. This partnership with Petrobras is driven by forward-thinking approaches and a shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions, prioritizing safety, and promoting sustainable practices in the industry.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer, and provider of highly engineered equipment, service, and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

About Petrobras

Petrobras, officially known as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., is a leading Brazilian multinational energy corporation. With a rich history and extensive expertise in the energy sector, Petrobras operates in various areas of the oil, gas, and energy industry, contributing significantly to Brazil's energy security and economic development.

Forward-Looking Statements

