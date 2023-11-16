

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $447.33 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $342.04 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.92 billion from $4.57 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $447.33 Mln. vs. $342.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.56 to $1.62



