BP will look at deploying a 100 MW electrolyser to produce renewable hydrogen for Australia and export markets. It aims to transform its former Kwinana oil refinery site in Western Australia into a green fuels hub.From pv magazine Australia Energy giant BP's plans to produce green hydrogen at its Kwinana Energy Hub in Western Australia have reached a major milestone with the company's H2Kwinana project entering front-end engineering and design (FEED). The company said the H2Kwinana project, supported by AUD 70 million ($45 million) from the Australian government as part of its Regional Hydrogen ...

