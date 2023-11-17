

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank (AAALF.PK) said its shares will no longer be traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the end of 21 November 2023 as its application for revocation of admission to trading has been granted by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Marc Hess, Chief Financial Officer of Aareal Bank, said: 'Notwithstanding our withdrawal from the regulated stock exchange market, we will continue to communicate transparently and maintain high disclosure standards - especially with a view to what our fixed-income investors expect from us.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken