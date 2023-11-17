

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novant Health Friday announced its decision to acquire 3 hospitals and related operations in South Carolina from Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) for about $2.4 billion.



Novant Health will purchase 3 hospitals including Hilton Head Hospital in Beaufort County, Coastal Carolina Hospital in Jasper County, and East Cooper Medical Center in Charleston County, as well as associated physician practices and other related hospital operations.



On closing the deal, which is expected by early next year, healthcare services company Conifer Health Solutions, a unit of Tenet, will provide revenue cycle management services to the three hospitals.



