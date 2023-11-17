

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vaccine maker Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Friday changes to its executive leadership team designed to enhance focus on its strategic priorities and continue the evolution of the Company's scale and structure announced last week.



The company said John Trizzino will take on the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer for the Company. He will continue to serve on the Company's executive leadership team.



In this role, Trizzino will lead the commercial; chemistry, manufacturing and controls or CMC; and regulatory functions. He will focus on all aspects of successful product delivery, both for the 2023-2024 vaccination season and beyond.



Trizzino has broad experience in publicly held companies and over 25 years in the vaccines market. During his 12 years with Novavax, he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, and has also held the roles of Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and Senior Vice President of Business Development.



Previously, Trizzino served as Chief Executive Officer of Immunovaccine, and has also held leadership roles at MedImmune, LLC (now AstraZeneca), ID Biomedical and Henry Schein, Inc.



The company also said current Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary John Herrmann will retire effective December 8, and Mark Casey will join the Company as his successor effective December 11. Casey will also serve on the Company's executive leadership team.



Casey brings more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences sector to Novavax. He most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Bryn Pharma. He previously served as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Executive Chairman of the Board - Specialty Generics at Mallinckrodt.



Earlier in his career, Casey held executive leadership roles at Idera Pharmaceuticals and Hologic and held roles of increasing responsibility at Boston Scientific and EMC Corp.



