

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE), a REIT firm, Friday announced that it has appointed its Chief executive officer Robert Sulentic to the additional role of Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Sulentic who has been the chief executive of the company since December 2012 will succeed Brandon Boze, who has served as chair since May 2018. Boze will continue to remain on the board.



On Thursday, CBRE shares closed at 78.05, down 0.70% on the New York Stock Exchange.



