ams Osram: ams Osram, global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, announced the launch of an offering of EUR 800 million equivalent aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes as part of its recently presented financing plan. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with the proceeds of its proposed rights offering and a sale and leaseback of the Group's new Kulim 8-inch facility, to redeem in full its outstanding $450,000,000 7% Senior Notes due 2025 and the €850,000,000 6% Senior Notes due 2025, repay certain bank facilities, fund general corporate purposes, and to pay related fees and expenses.ams-Osram: weekly performance: 8.84% Frequentis: National Air Navigation Services Company (NANSC) of Egypt will implement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...