

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) said it expects to report record results for the half year and the second quarter. For the half year, Group rental revenue growth is projected to be 13%, EBITDA growth of 15% to approximately $2.580 billion, and adjusted profit before tax growth of 5% to approximately $1.31 billion.



The Group expects to deliver record full year results, however, revised revenue guidance and earnings expectations. The Group now expects both Group and US rental revenue growth in the range of 11 to 13%, revised from previous guidance of 13 to 16%, which will result in EBITDA being 2 to 3% below current market expectations. Also, the Group now expects adjusted profit before tax below current market expectations.



Ashtead will announce first half and second quarter results for the period ended 31 October 2023 on 5 December 2023.



