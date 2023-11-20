

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks started the week on a downbeat note following Ashtead's downbeat annual profit outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,489 after climbing 1.3 percent on Friday.



Energy stocks were subdued, with BP Plc and Shell trading marginally lower despite oil prices extending Friday's rally following reports that Saudi Arabia is preparing to prolong oil production cuts into next year.



Ashtead Group shares plummeted 10 percent after the equipment rental firm warned that annual profits will fall short of forecasts.



Catering group Compass Group fell more than 5 percent after annual profit missed expectations.



Halma rose nearly 2 percent after the safety, health and environmental-technology company bought the TeDan group of companies for an initial $89.1 million on a cash-free, debt free basis.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken