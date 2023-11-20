Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) (OTCQB: LOMEF) (the "Company" or "Lithium One") is pleased to announce results from reconnaissance exploration on the Cyr-Kapiwak property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec (Figure 1). Initial sampling returned anomalous lithium, cesium, rubidium, and tantalum (Figure 2). Samples were collected from both boulders and outcrops. Further exploration is planned to investigate anomalies in outcrop, and trace boulder sources.

Highlights

LCT Pegmatite Boulders on Cyr-Kapiwak. New pegmatite boulders with up to 0.64% Li2O have been identified to the southeast of previously mapped boulder locations with sampling values of 2,91 % Li2O and 1.97% Li2O (Figure 3, Tables 1-2). This extends the boulder field by 500 m from known occurrences and highlights the underexplored nature of this area. The newest samples are 3.5 km to the southwest of the James Bay Lithium Deposit, which has an updated resource of 110.2 Mt @ 1.30% Li2O.1 Results highlights are listed in Tables 1 and 2.

Anomalous Values Found in Outcrop. Elevated cesium, rubidium and tantalum has been identified in pegmatite outcrop on the southeastern claim group. This represents a new zone of prospectivity which requires further exploration.

Follow-Up Program Planned. Shallow glacial till obscures the majority of the project area, it is proposed that geophysics and till sampling will be utilized to target buried pegmatites which are interpreted to be the source of these spodumene bearing boulders prior to drill testing.

Results Discussion

Two of the 23 samples collected on the Cyr-Kapiwak property returned elevated lithium values, with 0.64% Li2O in sample 74903, and 0.60% Li2O in sample 74904. These samples were collected in spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulders at the northeastern claim group. Sampling in 2023 confirmed previous results collected in the area and identified new boulders up to 500 m from known occurrences.

Additionally, two outcrop samples from the southeastern claim group returned anomalous amounts of cesium, rubidium, or tantalum. These results highlight a new prospective zone which will be investigated further.

Table 1. 2023 Results highlights from the Cyr-Kapiwak Property.

Sample Source Lithology Cs (ppm) Li (ppm) Li2O (%) Rb (ppm) Ta (ppm) 74903 Boulder Spodumene Pegmatite 72.5 2950 0.64 1270 205 74904 Boulder Spodumene Pegmatite 240 2780 0.60 1330 25.9 74911 Outcrop Pegmatite 140 33 0.01 892 57 74915 Outcrop Pegmatite 89.5 15 0.00 656 12.8

Table 2. Previous results highlights from the Cyr-Kapiwak Property.

Sample Date Source Li (ppm) Li2O (%) 74790432 2009 Boulder 13,500 2.91 3728604 2022 Boulder 9,130 1.97 3728603 2022 Boulder 7,890 1.70 74790407 2009 Boulder 6,780 1.46 74790408 2009 Boulder 6,390 1.38

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithium One

Lithium One Metals is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Québec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.

