Metatron Apps Inc.: Metatron Captures Spotlight in AI App Arena as ChatGPTplus Pauses Sign-Ups

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / In a strategic response to the evolving AI landscape, Metatron Apps Inc., (OTC PINK:MRNJ), adeptly addresses a crucial market demand with its suite of AI applications. This move comes in the wake of an announcement on November 14th by Sam Altman, then CEO of OpenAI, stating that due to high demand, ChatGPTplus would temporarily pause new sign-ups. However, MetatronAI.com continues to offer unparalleled access to advanced AI technologies. Leveraging OpenAI's licensed technology, Metatron's applications are freely available to the public, presenting a compelling and accessible alternative during the ChatGPTplus hiatus.

Metatron's AI apps for can be downloaded here:

Apple: https://apple.co/3nibweB

Android: https://bit.ly/40XOglu

Web: MetatronAI.com

In the wake of paused sign-ups for ChatGPTplus, Metatron Apps Inc. emerges as a compelling alternative, harnessing the power of ChatGPT through direct licensing from OpenAI. This strategic move enhances their expansive range of AI-driven services, tailored under the banner of "AI for All." Metatron's commitment to making AI accessible and practical for everyone is evident in their suite of innovative services.

Historically, Metatron has been a dominant force in the mobile app development sector, boasting a legacy of over 1,000 applications. These apps have achieved significant sales and downloads, demonstrating Metatron's capability in capturing market trends and consumer interests. Their experience in app development sets a solid foundation for integrating advanced AI technologies.

The centerpiece of their AI service expansion is StockTrendz, a sophisticated analytic tool offering real-time market sentiment analysis. This tool exemplifies Metatron's ability to leverage AI in creating cutting-edge solutions for complex market dynamics. Additionally, their service suite includes a variety of tools aimed at enhancing productivity and creativity. These include an advanced AI content creation platform, a Text-to-Video service that transforms written narratives into engaging visual content, and LegalEaze, an initiative designed to demystify legal jargon for laypeople.

Another notable feature is Image Adapt, a tool capable of generating diverse variations from a single digital image. This, along with other services like AI art generation and blog writing, underlines Metatron's commitment to providing a broad spectrum of AI applications. These tools are crafted to be user-friendly, catering to both industry veterans and newcomers, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is within reach for every user.

For investors, Metatron represents a unique opportunity in the AI space. As potentially the only OTC-traded company offering a suite of live, revenue-generating AI app services, Metatron stands out in the marketplace. Their approach to integrating ChatGPT technology with a range of practical, innovative features makes them an attractive investment option. By bridging their proven track record in app development with the latest advancements in AI, Metatron is well-positioned to lead in the evolving landscape of AI technology and application.

About Metatron Apps:

Positioned at the cutting edge of AI solutions, Metatron Apps offers a holistic platform brimming with AI tools designed for operational excellence, process enhancement, and boundless creativity. Innovation at Metatron is a relentless pursuit, ensuring businesses are well-equipped to navigate the digital world.

Contact: IR@Metatronapps.com

Generative AI website: MetatronAI.com

Apple App: https://apple.co/3nibweB

Android App: https://bit.ly/40XOglu

Corporate website: MetatronApps.com

Twitter: twitter.com/MetatronInc

TIk-Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metatronai.com

Metatron Apps Inc.

160 Greentree Drive Suite 101

Dover, DE 19904

(302) 489-4016

Disclaimer: Legal Translation service is not a substitute for legal counsel. While it may save time and money by helping clients understand contracts and other legal documents, it does not provide legal advice or replace the need for professional legal guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Metatron Apps Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/806974/metatron-captures-spotlight-in-ai-app-arena-as-chatgptplus-pauses-sign-ups