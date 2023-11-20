

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) announced on Monday that its joint venture entity Mastercard NUCC Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has received approval from the People's Bank of China and the National Administration of Financial Regulation to commence domestic bankcard clearing activity in China.



Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard noted that its deeper participation in the Chinese market will benefit the country, its consumers, and its businesses. Earlier this year, it has enabled inbound acceptance via Alipay and Tencent wallets.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken