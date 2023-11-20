

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Over 5,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled across 8 states in the U.S. after they were contaminated with a foreign object.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Skyline Provisions is recalling about 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with a foreign object.



'FSIS is concerned that some products may be in institutional freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.'



The products that are being recalled are 20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of 'SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19' with 'ITEM # 000248' printed on the label; and 20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of 'SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25' with 'ITEM # 000293' printed on the label.



The problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation.



These items were shipped to institutions in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.



