

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Far-right leader Javier Milei has won Argentina's presidential run-off, according to latest results.



In what is described as 'a political earthquake', Milei reportedly won nearly 56 of votes in the second round of the presidential election, while the left-wing candidate Sergio Massa won 44 percent with most votes counted.



The 53 year old economist has proposed drastic changes, including the abolition of the Central Bank of Argentina, and favored a de facto economy based on US dollar.



Before rising to political prominence, Milei initially gained notability as an economist, as the author of multiple books on economics and politics, and for his distinct political philosophy.



The United States congratulated Argentine President-elect Javier Milei on his victory in the election, and applauded 'the robust democratic process through which the Argentine public has spoken'.



The strong turnout and peaceful conduct of the vote are a testament to Argentina's electoral and democratic institutions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.



He said Washington looks forward to working with Milei and his government 'on shared priorities that benefit the people of both countries, including protecting human rights and democracy, addressing climate change, and investing in the middle class'.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Milei's win, saying that he would 'Make Argentina Great Again'.



