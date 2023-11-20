

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $475 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $404 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $1.69 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $475 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.555 - $1.605 Bln



