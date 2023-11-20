

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB4.62 billion, or RMB6.84 per share. This compares with RMB0.27 billion, or RMB0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.89 billion or RMB7.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 99.3% to RMB13.75 billion from RMB6.90 billion last year.



Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB4.62 Bln. vs. RMB0.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB6.84 vs. RMB0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB13.75 Bln vs. RMB6.90 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken