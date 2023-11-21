

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Ltd (INFY), a provider of next-gen digital services and consulting, announced Tuesday its collaboration with Proximus, a Belgian digital services and communications solutions provider, to deliver an IT modernization and consolidation project.



The deal will enable Proximus to modernize its IT stack, optimize costs and broaden its portfolio of offerings.



As per the project, Infosys will consolidate key components of the IT stack of a Proximus affiliate into the main IT stack. This will enable the firm to offer fiber and new digital services to more of its customers.



As part of the project, Infosys acted as a managing partner to synergize Proximus' and its affiliate's ecosystems.



Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said, 'In order to continue to ensure smooth operations and an enhanced portfolio of offerings to all our customers, it was crucial to achieve deeper integration in the Proximus IT stack. A complex transition, involving multiple vendors, applications in an evolving landscape meant that we needed new operating model and sourcing strategy that could anticipate and adapt to our requirements.'



