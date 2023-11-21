

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):



Earnings: RMB6.68 billion in Q3 vs. -RMB146 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB18.22 in Q3 vs. -RMB0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.27 billion or RMB20.40 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB34.45 billion in Q3 vs. RMB32.54 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken