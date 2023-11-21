Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), today announced that Magic Lappen is set to expand beyond brick and mortar stores to teleshopping as Libra 9 GmbH signed a new partnership with Channel 21 (formerly RTL Shop), the third largest teleshopping channel in Germany.

"We are pleased to announce a partnership between Libra 9 GmbH and Channel 21, one of Germany's leading teleshopping broadcasters. This partnership marks a significant step for our flagship product, the Magic Lappen, as we introduce it to a broader audience through Channel 21's extensive network," stated CBDD CEO Axel Reinke.

Channel 21 is known for its rigorous selection process, emphasizing innovative, high-quality products. The inclusion of the Magic Lappen in their product range is a testament to the exceptional quality and uniqueness of the product.

The Magic Lappen, a revolutionary cleaning cloth that delivers streak-free results with just water, will be available in a convenient 3-piece set through Channel 21. This opportunity to showcase the product on such a reputable platform provides a significant opportunity. Channel 21's reach extends to approximately 32 million households, providing unparalleled exposure to the target market. This exposure is crucial for demonstrating the unique capabilities and benefits of the Magic Lappen to a wide audience.

The potential for sales growth through this partnership is substantial. Channel 21 has a strong customer base of nearly 6 million shoppers who trust the network for its quality and innovative products. "We are confident that the Magic Lappen will be well-received by this discerning audience, further establishing our brand in the market, and contributing to our sales growth. The premiere of 'The Magic Lappen' is scheduled for the end of February, although there is a chance it might debut earlier, possibly in December," states Mr. Reinke.

CBD of Denver also is announcing the filing of Q3 with OTC markets. The company has sales of $677,893 for Q3 of 2023 vs $26,907 for the same period last year. The sales are approximately $145,000 for Berliner and $532,000 for Luxora. The company is also pleased to announce that the net loss from operations has improved to a loss of $50,850 this quarter vs $219,160 for the same period last year. For the first 9 months of 2023, the loss is $94,284 vs $982,924 for the same period of 2022. The Company's initiatives have been achieving the desired results. The Company had a board call last week and most of the board and key executives will be meeting in Berlin in early December to continue finalizing Company's 2024 strategy for both the Berliner and Luxora verticals. One topic of this meeting will be to streamline the reporting process, so the company does not have to apply for another extension again next quarter. This initiative has already been discussed and agreed upon with the Company taking the first steps this Wednesday to put in new support personal, professionals and protocols so the Company is ready to file in a timely matter. The Company will continue to provide updates to the public and our shareholders.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

Follow Magic Lappen on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for more information and updates.

Follow The Magic Lappen on Instagram: @themagiclappen

Shop on our website: https://www.the-magic-lappen.com/

Visit the CBDD/ Berliner Innovation: www.berlinerinnovation.de

See our innovative Anti-Slip product: www.berlinr13.de

For questions, please contact us at: investors@libra9.de

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

For inquiries, please contact Investor Relations: investors@luxora-holding.com

For more information, please visit: www.luxora-holding.com

Follow Us: Twitter | Instagram.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188207